RCMP Investigate Fatal Pit Bull Attack In Nova Scotia

Chris Wattie/REUTERS A RCMP officer sits in a vehicle in Ottawa on April 19, 2017. The police force warned residents of Nova Scotia to stay indoors while a hunt was on for a pit bull.

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal dog attack Tuesday in a rural community northeast of Halifax.

RCMP say the dog, described as a pit bull, has been killed, though it remains unclear how the dog died.

“The pit bull has been located ... and it is deceased,” said RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau, who confirmed there was a fatal attack earlier in the day.

Local councillor Steve Streach confirmed that a resident of Middle Musquodoboit died as a result of a dog attack.