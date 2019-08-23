P.K. Subban And Lindsey Vonn, The Sport World's Power Couple, Are Engaged

One of the sports world’s dreamiest, most stylish, most philanthropic couples is officially engaged.
P.K. Subban, the professional Canadian hockey player, and Lindsey Vonn, the Olympic gold medallist, announced their engagement earlier today, and in an interview with Vogue Magazine, Subban revealed how he proposed to his new fiancée: with an emerald ring.
“I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it [at] home.’ Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned — well, it was actually a full moon,” Subban told Vogue. “I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas. It just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up.”
“We never talked about it or looked at rings,” Vonn told Vogue. “But he gave me an emerald necklace at Christmas, and I loved it. I wouldn’t change the ring at all.”
The couple have been dating for the last two years, but made their relationship public in June 2018, when they appeared together on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards.
Back then, the pairing seemed perfect. Both Subban and Vonn are incredible athletes: Subban, who was born and raised in Toronto, was named the NHL’s top defenceman in 2013, and Vonn, who was born in Minnesota, is the most successful American ski racer out there.
The two also share a love for philanthropy and have, over the years, done a heap of charity work for children.
In 2015, Vonn started up the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, a charity that provides scholarships, as well as programming for education and sports, to young girls. And in the same year, Subban pledged to raise $10 million for a Montreal children’s hospital, a feat the hospital called “the biggest philanthropic commitment by a sports figure in Canadian history.”
Ahead of their engagement news, the pair appeared at a Holt Renfrew in Montreal to hold a fashion show and charity sale to continue the pledge.
The couple says they aren’t “in a big hurry to get married,” since Subban recently joined the New Jersey Devils and has a big season coming up.
“Lindsey’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Subban told Vogue. “There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything in the world, and I do.”