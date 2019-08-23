P.K. Subban And Lindsey Vonn, The Sport World's Power Couple, Are Engaged

Rachel Luna via Getty Images P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn have been together for two years.

One of the sports world’s dreamiest, most stylish, most philanthropic couples is officially engaged. P.K. Subban, the professional Canadian hockey player, and Lindsey Vonn, the Olympic gold medallist, announced their engagement earlier today, and in an interview with Vogue Magazine, Subban revealed how he proposed to his new fiancée: with an emerald ring. “I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it [at] home.’ Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned — well, it was actually a full moon,” Subban told Vogue. “I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas. It just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up.” Watch: What makes P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn the perfect match. Story continues below.

“We never talked about it or looked at rings,” Vonn told Vogue. “But he gave me an emerald necklace at Christmas, and I loved it. I wouldn’t change the ring at all.” The couple have been dating for the last two years, but made their relationship public in June 2018, when they appeared together on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards.

Michael Loccisano via Getty Images P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn make their first public appearance together at the CMT Music Awards in 2018.

Back then, the pairing seemed perfect. Both Subban and Vonn are incredible athletes: Subban, who was born and raised in Toronto, was named the NHL’s top defenceman in 2013, and Vonn, who was born in Minnesota, is the most successful American ski racer out there. The two also share a love for philanthropy and have, over the years, done a heap of charity work for children.

