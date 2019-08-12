Plan the Perfect Fall Getaway to the Eastern Townships

Once summer ends and the leaves change colour, you want to make the most of it – exploring the great outdoors and enjoying the crisp cool air before the snow hits. For those in tune with nature, the Eastern Townships is the place to be.
From Eastern Townships Tourism, here are some adventures to embark on this fall.
Hike at Parc national du Mont-Mégantic
It’s important to stay active when travelling. Hike the trails of the Franceville sector and follow the steams and marvel at the picturesque falls along the way. You will be amazed at the breath-taking views of Mont Mégantic and nearby valleys, summits and mountain crests. If you have the time, stick around and catch the sunset.
Cycle along the Lac des Nations
If you’re the type of person who brings their bike everywhere they go, you’ll need your two-wheeler to take in the beautiful landscapes of the Lac des Nations. Located a few steps from the downtown area, the Lac-des-Nations promenade is considered the green heart of Sherbrooke. Along the bike path you can slow down to appreciate the gorgeous scenery at the Halte des Nations rest stop.
Walk through magical woods
Have you met Margaret that lives in the woods? Legend has it there are magical creatures within the Forest Lumina. Once the sun goes down, follow the beautifully illuminated trail and you just might meet some fantastic creatures within this magical world. Put together by Moment Factory, this nocturnal adventure in the Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook is said to be inspired by the mythology of Quebec’s forests.
Bird-watch at Mont Mégantic
At Parc national du Mont-Mégantic, you can see over 120 bird species. With enough patience and attentiveness, you may be able to spot the Canada Jay, which can usually be found near the peaks of Mégantic and St. Joseph mountains. It’s known to be an outgoing and curious bird so don’t be frightened if it tries to get close to you.
Quench your thirst at a brewery
If you are thirsty, enjoy one of the homemade beers at Le Siboire. You’ll find this high-quality microbrewery at the edge of Lac des Nations. Grab a table indoors or out on their terrace if it’s not too chilly out and try any of their 11 beers on tap, including the appropriately named Fall Trip - a delicious Belgian Triple.
Visit a copper mine
Great mining adventures await you at Capelton where you can go on a guided underground tour of the old copper mines dating back to 1863. Via wagon ride, you can safely explore the mine situated at the top of the Capel mountain. You’ll want to bundle up with sweaters and comfortable shoes because it’s only 9 degrees in there. If that’s not enough, combine this with the prospector’s tour that allows you to pan for gold and minerals with the prospector himself.
