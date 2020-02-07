Plane Carrying Canadians From Wuhan Arrives At CFB Trenton

An airplane bringing Canadian citizens back home from the centre of a global novel coronavirus outbreak has landed in Trenton, Ont. The flight was chartered by the Canadian government and has brought 176 people from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated. Officials said 13 permanent residents and six Chinese nationals with Canadian visas were allowed to escort the 34 Canadian minors returning home.

All passengers will spend two weeks at Canadian Forces Base Trenton where they will be monitored to check whether they’ve contracted the virus. Trenton is located approximately 170 kilometres east of Toronto. The plane was originally scheduled to take off on Wednesday, but was delayed due to bad weather. Dozens of Canadians also left China on board a United States government flight that left a few hours after the Canadian flight.

Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS A plane carrying 176 Canadians from Wuhan, China, to Trenton, Ont., is seen here on Friday. The aircraft had enough room to carry more than 200 passengers, but some people did not show up for the flight.