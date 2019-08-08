Remember the summer of Pokémon GO, where millions of people took to the streets, phones in hand to catch virtual creatures?
It’s still a thing, and a huge event is coming to Montreal. For a few days, the city will host North America’s first Safari Zone event in Parc Jean-Drapeau at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve from Sept. 20-22.
Pokémon GO burst onto our phones in the summer of 2016, proving that if you want to spend all day looking at your phone, you can do it while walking around. In the mobile augmented reality game, users walk to real locations, catching virtual Pokémon and collecting items as they go. The game has spawned accessories, meet-ups, strategy guides and events like the Montreal Safari Zone.
During Safari Zone events, users have exclusive access to certain Pokémon as well as real-life workshops, meet-ups and prizes. At the Montreal event there will also be exclusive “speedy” Pokémon — fitting, as the venue is a racetrack. There will be a special reserve of rare and wild Pokémon, and fast Pokémon will be showing up more often than usual.
According to Pokémon GO, users will also have access to “one-of-a-kind” training at the event.
It’s the first event of its kind in North America, and organizers are expecting thousands of players to travel to the city.
While organizers say the event will be ticketed, no details regarding price or availability have been released.
WATCH: Pokémon GO creators release Harry Potter mobile game