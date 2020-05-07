Polar Vortex To Bring Record Cold To Ontario, Quebec This Weekend

Zoran Milich via Getty Images A woman checks her phone while walking in light snow in Toronto in January 2015. Parts of Ontario and Quebec are expected to see winter-like weather conditions during the Mother's Day weekend.

TORONTO — Winter may be behind us, but cool Arctic air could bring snow and sub-zero temperatures to millions of Canadians this weekend.

A polar vortex is heading towards Ontario and Quebec, potentially bringing snow showers and record-setting cold to Eastern Canada, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Environment Canada is projecting a low of -4 C for Toronto overnight Friday into Saturday morning, which would break the lowest temperature record for May 9 of -2.2 C, which was set in 1966.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson told HuffPost Canada that air pressure over the Arctic is higher than normal, pushing cold air into Ontario, Quebec and parts of the eastern U.S.

The result is a blast of Arctic air that will make it feel like winter in May.

“What is unusual in this case is the fact that the polar vortex is unusually strong for this late in the season and a piece of that vortex is actually going to get all the way down into southeastern Canada Friday into this weekend which is rare for May,” Anderson wrote in an email.