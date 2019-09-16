Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images Jessie Reyez repping Toronto during a performance in New York on May 31.

TORONTO — Five Quebecois music acts, a Top 40 singer and well-travelled punk rockers from Toronto are among those vying for the Polaris Music Prize on Monday night.

Ten albums stand to win the $50,000 prize, decided by an 11-member jury of journalists, broadcasters and bloggers who will choose the best Canadian album in closed-door deliberations during the gala.

They include Jessie Reyez’s EP “Being Human in Public,” which features appearances by fellow pop performers Normani and Kehlani, and Inuk singer Elisapie’s multilingual exploration of her past on “The Ballad of the Runaway Girl.”