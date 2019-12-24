U.S. Calls On China To End ‘Unjustified Detentions’ Of Canadians

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN via Getty Images U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint news conference in Ottawa on Aug. 22, 2019. Pompeo spoke on the phone with Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Monday about various issues, including China.

OTTAWA — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says his country is sticking with Canada in fighting what he calls China’s “coercive detentions of Canadian citizens.”

Pompeo and Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spoke Monday about a range of global concerns, including China, the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, and the United States’ upcoming presidency of the G7 group of countries with large economies.

Champagne said it was “a very productive call.”

Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor were picked up days after Canada arrested Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant related to charges of bank fraud.

Canada has had no luck so far in pressing for their release.

“The United States stands with Canada in calling on Beijing for the immediate release of the two men and rejects the use of these unjustified detentions to coerce Canada,” said a statement from Morgan Ortagus, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department.