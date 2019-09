LIFESTYLE

Watch: 12 Timeless Ponytail Looks From History

You can learn a lot about somebody by how they do their ponytail. Pulled taut means business. To the side gives eighties throwback vibes. Piled high? Probably an Ariana Grande stan . However you do your updo, this hair-raising installment of Allure’s “100 Years of Beauty” covers the hairstyle’s evolution over the last century.