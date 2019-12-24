Life

5 Second-Generation Canadians Who Changed The Face Of Pop Culture In The 2010s

Heroes.
By HuffPost Canada Staff

Throughout the 2010s, a generation of talented Canadians broke barriers in late-night TV, were cast in blockbuster Disney films, had movies screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and were Golden Globe nominees/winners/hosts.

Make that second-generation: they’re all children of immigrants, and they never shied away from talking about their backgrounds or how underrepresented people of colour have historically been in North American media.

Watch the video above to learn how these five driven Canadians brought verve and some much-needed colour to pop culture this decade.

Born And Raised is an ongoing series by HuffPost Canada. Part reflection, part storytelling, this series on the children of immigrants explores what it means to be born and raised in Canada. We want to hear your stories — join the conversation on Twitter at #BornandRaised or send us an email at bornandraised@huffpost.com.
