Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich Rolling Out Across Canada Next Week

Eric Gay/The Associated Press via CP Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes Kyle, Texas, in August 2019. Popeyes has been expanding its menu and adding more locations in Canada in recent years.

Popeyes’ much-hyped chicken sandwich will go on sale Canada-wide on Monday, after trial launches in Edmonton and southern Ontario earlier this year.

The sandwich made headlines for rapidly selling out after it was released in the U.S. last year.

Popeyes Canada general manager Rob Manuel says franchisees will add physical distancing stickers both inside and outside restaurants to better direct customers while complying with pandemic-related public health measures.