Carlos Osorio / Reuters A passenger wears crosses an empty terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport, June 23, 2020. Canada's population has all but stopped growing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from Statistics Canada shows.

Canada’s population all but stopped growing this summer, and six provinces saw a historic decline in residents, as border shutdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic kept new landed immigrants from arriving. Canada’s population increase of 2,767 people in the third quarter of this year is the smallest increase in records going back to 1946, Statistics Canada said in a report released Thursday. It’s so small the statistical agency reported it as 0.0 per cent growth. In a truly unusual reversal, more permanent residents left Canada than moved to it during this period, with some 27,000 more people emigrating out of the country than immigrating here between July 1 and October 1. It’s only the second time since 1971 that Canada has had more migrants leave than arrive, StatCan said. Watch: Canada seeks immigration increase for post-pandemic recovery. Story continues below.

It’s not unusual for large numbers of Canadians to leave the country for work, particularly to the U.S., but that loss is generally offset by new arrivals from abroad. Not so this time, and the result is that six provinces and two territories saw their populations shrink in the third quarter by small margins. It’s the first time any of these places recorded a population decline in records going back to 1951, StatCan said.

HuffPost Canada

The four other provinces and one territory all saw small gains in population, with Alberta in the lead, adding 6,236 people despite hard times in its oil and gas industry. Canada’s population was also pushed down by COVID-19, which accounted for 706 deaths in the third quarter, after taking 8,495 lives in the first quarter, StatCan said. The sudden disappearance of Canada’s constant flow of new residents will likely have a profound impact on the economy in the short term and evidence is mounting that this is already happening. Even as Canada’s house prices soared to new heights this year, rental rates in the largest cities, those with the highest concentration of immigrants, have been in free fall. On a per-square-foot basis, rents in Toronto are down 20 per cent from a year ago, and down 12 per cent in Vancouver, according to November data from rental site Rentals.ca. Nationwide, rents were down 9.1 per cent in November.