Pornhub has pushed back against accusations that it allows child sexual abuse materials on its popular online pornography website. “Any assertion that we allow (that) is irresponsible and flagrantly untrue,″ the subsidiary of Montreal-based Mindgeek said in an email Friday. “We have zero tolerance for child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). Pornhub is unequivocally committed to combating CSAM, and has instituted an industry-leading trust and safety policy to identify and eradicate illegal material from our community.” Watch: Deepfakes ― how a new technology is being used to put women’s faces on porn stars’ bodies. Story continues below.

The company says it uses extensive measures to protect the platform from such content, including “a vast team” of human moderators to manually review each upload and remove illegal material, along with automated detection technologies. “Eliminating illegal content and ridding the internet of child sexual abuse material is one of the most crucial issues facing online platforms today, and it requires the unwavering commitment and collective action of all parties.” The comments came after The New York Times examined the website that attracts billions of visits monthly to videos including those purported to involve child rapes and exploitation. The article includes comments from various people whose lives were ruined as minors after their nude images were displayed without their knowledge on Pornhub. Pressure on Trudeau Pulitzer Prize winner and columnist Nicholas Kristof wondered in the article how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who calls himself a feminist, can allow Canada to host a company “that inflicts rape videos on the world.” Trudeau said Friday that his government is working with police and security agencies to address sex trafficking and child pornography. “We are always extremely concerned with gender-based violence, with exploitation of minors, with child pornography,” Trudeau said Friday outside his Ottawa residence. “We’re going to continue to work with police agencies and security agencies and all means possible to ensure that all Canadians are kept safe.”