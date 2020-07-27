Paula Bronstein for The Washington Post via Getty Images A protester uses a leaf blower to direct tear gas back towards the federal police n front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse during protests on July 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

As Portland, Oregon’s protests continue, the city’s parents are equipping themselves with leaf blowers and shields on the front lines to protect crowds from militarized violence.

Two months after George Floyd’s death sparked nightly demonstrations against anti-Black police brutality, Portland’s “Wall of Moms” gained an international following; the large group of mothers regularly forms human barricades and carry homemade shields in order to prevent U.S. federal agents from using excessive force on protestors or detaining them without identifying themselves.

Hello again from Portland.



The "Wall of Moms" just arrived at the federal courthouse, and their numbers have grown substantially once again. pic.twitter.com/3aKbVlVNPh — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 22, 2020

Dads with cordless leaf blowers are using their landscaping prowess to blow gusts at oncoming tear gas attacks, a tactic which appears to effectively volley the gas back and clear the streets of the noxious chemical agent in several clips posted on Twitter.

#Portland dads using leafblowers to counter the tear gas by Federal Officers #Portland pic.twitter.com/MnYKXKZnVx — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 24, 2020

In one video, a deployed canister was returned to sender by a protester armed with a hockey stick.

From last night in Portland: one protester uses a hockey stick to send tear gas back, another uses a leafblower.



If we have to live in dystopia, I'm glad there are people willing to show up to defend whatever remains of democracy in America.pic.twitter.com/UCZLabouMD — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) July 20, 2020

I'm practically giddy in the expectation of a street full of dads with leaf blowers. History books are going to be weird as shit. — Leaf Blower Enthusiast (@MungenCakes) July 21, 2020

The only way to stop a bad guy with tear gas is a good guy with a leaf blower. https://t.co/UiVTL1HlET — 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@beardedstoner) July 21, 2020

And the dads actually showed up with leaf blowers to blow the tear gas away!!! I f’n love it, it’s important, will keep people safe, and is an amazing show of solidarity💪 #portlandprotests #dadtifa pic.twitter.com/8TP6cehlQY — Peter ACAB (@gravemorgan) July 21, 2020

One concerned grandfather drove for hours to join the protests. In an interview with freelance journalist Sergio Olmos, Black Lives Matter supporter Peter Buck said that he came from Olympia, Wash., to lend a hand to the dads.

“I’m aghast at the federal troops, such a violation of the Constitution,” he said.

Peter Buck, his first night out, grandad with leaf blower pic.twitter.com/FSU4VPb8tX — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 24, 2020

As one anonymous source told Truthout, an outlet that’s been covering Portland’s protests extensively, the leaf blowers are effective visible displays of resistance against tear gas usage.