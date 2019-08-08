Post Malone may be a fan of face tattoos, beer bongs, and Crocs, but some of his tastes are good, too.

Namely, he’s into the power pop anthems of Canadian country music queen Shania Twain. Aren’t we all?

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the host asked the rapper what kind of hijinks happen backstage at his shows.

“It’s a lot of Shania Twain,” Post Malone (real name Austin Post) replied.

Fallon agrees with this choice, naturally: “You gotta have the Twain!” he exclaims. “You gotta have the Twain,” Post Malone repeats.