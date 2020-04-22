POLITICS
04/22/2020 12:33 EDT

Post-Secondary Students Can Get $1,250/Month In New COVID-19 Aid Package

The benefit is part of a $9 billion program aimed at helping Canadians.

  • The Canadian Press
Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday. 

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a new emergency benefit for students whose education and job prospects are disrupted by COVID-19.

He says a $1,250 monthly payment is coming for post-secondary students, running through August, to make up for lost work and cut hours.

The benefit can increase to $1,750 for people with disabilities or who care for others.

Trudeau also says students will soon be eligible to receive monthly payments of between $1,000 and $5,000 for volunteering in their communities to reward them for their efforts. 

These benefits are intended to target support at young people who have fallen through the cracks of other emergency relief programs.

Trudeau says these measures and others, such as increased education grants and an expanded government-supported job program, will total $9 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 22, 2020.

  • The Canadian Press
