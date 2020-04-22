Post-Secondary Students Can Get $1,250/Month In New COVID-19 Aid Package

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a new emergency benefit for students whose education and job prospects are disrupted by COVID-19.

He says a $1,250 monthly payment is coming for post-secondary students, running through August, to make up for lost work and cut hours.

The benefit can increase to $1,750 for people with disabilities or who care for others.

Trudeau also says students will soon be eligible to receive monthly payments of between $1,000 and $5,000 for volunteering in their communities to reward them for their efforts.