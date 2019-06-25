JGI/Tom Grill via Getty Images Younger moms are more at risk for postpartum depression, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

OTTAWA — New statistics suggest almost one-quarter of mothers experience either postpartum depression or an anxiety disorder in the months following birth, and that younger mothers are most at risk.

The Statistics Canada survey analyzed the experiences of 7,085 respondents who gave birth in 2018 between January and the end of June. The women were surveyed online and by phone five to 13 months after delivery.

The data found 23 per cent reported feelings consistent with either postpartum depression or an anxiety disorder — feelings that are more intense and longer-lasting than the so-called “baby blues” and may not resolve on their own.

