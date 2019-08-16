DGLimages via Getty Images Singing to your baby in group settings might help alleviate symptoms of PPD.

Adjusting to motherhood can, like any major life change, be a difficult undertaking. And for as many as one in four women, these difficulties might be buoyed by the presence of postpartum depression (PPD), which is characterized by feelings of depression and anxiety shortly after childbirth. A study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry in 2018 but getting some attention now, may have found an unlikely solution that can decrease symptoms of PPD: singing. The study set out to learn whether singing lullabies would help new mothers alleviate symptoms of PPD. They found those who took part in group singing sessions, with their babies, recovered from their symptoms of depression faster than those who didn’t. WATCH: The FDA approves the first postpartum depression drug. Story continues below.

For 10 weeks, 134 women were divided into workshop groups of 10 to 12 participants. One group partook in classes where they were encouraged to learn lullabies and other children’s songs; the other carried out their regular routines. The study found that while both groups experienced improvements in their symptoms, those who took part in the 60-minute singing classes reported their symptoms decreased by an average of 35 per cent. They also improved faster than the women who did not take part in the singing classes. The group setting helped mothers emerge from feelings of isolation and loneliness, the authors noted, and the singing helped promote feelings of wellbeing.

The Good Brigade via Getty Images Studies have shown support groups help relieve feelings of isolation and depression.

AscentXmedia via Getty Images Singing hasn't only been proven to alleviate symptoms of PPD — it also aids with baby's brain development.