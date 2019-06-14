Chris Carlson/AP via CP Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at Cannalysis, a cannabis testing laboratory, in Santa Ana, Calif., on Aug. 22, 2018.

A "limited selection" of next-generation cannabis products such as edibles will "gradually" hit retail shelves no earlier than mid-December 2019, Health Canada says. The Ottawa-based agency on Friday released its final regulations governing these pot products, including topicals and extracts, and indicated the rules will come into force on Oct. 17 — exactly one year since the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada. However, Health Canada noted that after the law takes effect, federal cannabis licence holders must provide 60 days notice to the agency of their intent to sell new products. That means that pot-infused brownies, beverages or lotions won't be available for legal sale until Dec. 17 at the earliest.

“As with any new regulatory framework, federally licensed processors will need time to become familiar with and prepare to comply with the new rules and to produce new products,” Health Canada said in a statement. “Provincially or territorially authorized distributors and retailers will also need time to purchase and obtain the new products and make them available for sale.” The final regulations, which will be formally published in the Canada Gazette on June 26, have been highly anticipated by pot industry players well as food, beverage and other consumer goods companies as they develop products to tap anticipated demand. A flurry of companies have announced plans for weed-infused products. For example, Toronto-based Greenhouse Juice Co. said it plans to develop beverages infused with cannabidiol, or CBD, helped by an investment by Canopy Growth Corp.’s venture capital arm. Quebec-based Hexo Corp. has also partnered with alcohol giant Molson Coors to form a joint venture called Truss to make and sell cannabis-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. A recent report by Deloitte estimated the Canadian market for these pot products is worth about $2.7 billion annually, with edibles contributing more than half of that amount. That’s on top of the roughly $6-billion estimated domestic market the consultancy had already estimated for recreational and medical cannabis.