Prairie Provinces Become Epicentre Of Canada's COVID-19 Crisis

ASSOCIATED PRESS People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre on Wednesday in Scarborough, Ont.

EDMONTON — The three Prairie provinces have become the epicentre of COVID-19′s second wave in Canada — surpassing Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces that were initially the hardest hit.

Some infectious disease experts say the exponential growth in cases on the Prairies can be linked to pandemic fatigue and a reluctance by politicians to impose stricter health measures in the fall.

“Ten infections in Manitoba means something completely different than 10 infections in Toronto or New York City,” said Dr. Kelly MacDonald, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Manitoba.

“Our rates didn’t look like a problem for quite a long time when they probably were,” said MacDonald, who added that there has been “a complete lack of appreciation for the case per unit of population.”

Ontario minister singles out Alberta

Since the fall, the spread of COVID-19 has increased everywhere, but daily case numbers on the Prairies have been matching areas with about double the population.

The three provinces have about 6.7 million residents combined and reported a total of 2,480 new cases on Thursday. Alberta alone reported 1,854 new infections.

Ontario, with a population of about 14.5 million, reported 1,824 cases. Quebec, which has almost two million more people than all three Prairie provinces, had 1,470 new infections.

When the first wave of the pandemic hit Canada in the spring, Ontario and Quebec were particularly affected. Now, the infection rate per capita is highest in Alberta, followed by Manitoba and Saskatchewan.