Nathan Denette/CP Canada's premiers pose for a photo after speaking to the media during a meeting of the Council of the Federation in Mississauga, Ont. on Dec. 2, 2019. Front row, left to right: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Quebec Premier Francois Legault, and N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs. Back row, left to right: Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, N.L. Premier Dwight Ball, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane, B.C. Premier John Horgan, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, and Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Canada's provincial and territorial leaders agreed Monday to press the federal government for higher increases to health-care funding, but most expressed hesitation about a national pharmacare program. The premiers also emerged from a meeting in Mississauga, Ont., with a call to Ottawa to strengthen a program that provides a financial top-up to provincial governments suffering economic downturns — a key request of Alberta. The first ministers arrived at a consensus on four priority areas of economic competitiveness, the Fiscal Stabilization Program, health-care and infrastructure funding, and northern priorities.

They reiterated their call for a 5.2 per cent increase in annual health-care transfer payments from the federal government, but called for federal transfers to come with opt-outs. Several premiers said that now may not be the right time for a national pharmacare program — a promise the Liberals made during the federal election — with funding desperately needed to address hospital overcrowding and growing wait times. “If you can’t sustain health care, all the multitude of services that we offer effectively, then you will have line-ups grow, as they have grown over the last number of years right across the country in every category,” said Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister. “If you can’t get that right, don’t start with another program.... Don’t start broadening health care when you can’t get it right now.”