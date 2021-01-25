Largest Seafood Firm In Maritimes Now Partly Owned By First Nations

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press Members of the Potlotek First Nation are seen here off the shore of St. Peter's, N.S., on Oct. 1, 2020. The new joint fishing venture includes Membertou, Miawpukek, Sipekne’katik, We’koqma’q, Potlotek, Pictou Landing and Paqtnkek communities.

HALIFAX — A billion-dollar deal that marks the single biggest investment in Canada’s seafood industry by an Indigenous group was finalized on Monday, with one First Nation’s chief calling it a “significant achievement for the Mi’kmaq.”

Vancouver-based Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and a coalition of First Nations in Atlantic Canada have each acquired half ownership of Clearwater through a new partnership, FNC Holdings Ltd., at a price of $8.25 a share.

The $1-billion transaction, including debt, is expected to see the Mi’kmaq First Nations partnership hold Clearwater’s Canadian fishing licences.

‘Significant achievement’

Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul said the deal will transform Indigenous participation in the commercial fishing sector.

“This is a significant achievement for the Mi’kmaq,” he said in a statement. “This collective investment by First Nations in Clearwater represents the single largest investment in the seafood industry by any Indigenous group in Canada.”

The partnership, which includes Membertou, Miawpukek, Sipekne’katik, We’koqma’q, Potlotek, Pictou Landing and Paqtnkek communities, will provide more opportunities for Indigenous Peoples in the Atlantic region and bring prosperity to the communities, Paul added.

The participation in the commercial seafood sector is not expected to impact ongoing efforts by Indigenous communities in Atlantic Canada to establish a “moderate livelihood” or treaty rights-based fishery.