10/07/2019 07:05 EDT

President's Choice Baby Formula Recalled Over Possible Contamination

The milk-based product for infants was sold in 900-gram packages.

  • The Canadian Press
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
President's Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula has been recalled due to a possible contamination.

OTTAWA — Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling its President’s Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula due to possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold in stores across the country in 900-gram packages with a best before date of Aug. 29, 2021.

The national recall was issued Sunday. The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the product. 

Recalled products should be discarded or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The recall notes that while Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or even fatal infections.

With files from HuffPost Canada

