President's Choice Baby Formula Recalled Over Possible Contamination

Canadian Food Inspection Agency President's Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula has been recalled due to a possible contamination.

OTTAWA — Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling its President’s Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula due to possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold in stores across the country in 900-gram packages with a best before date of Aug. 29, 2021.

The national recall was issued Sunday. The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the product.