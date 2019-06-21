The rainbow Pride flag cannot be flown outside U.S. government buildings, including consulates, without top-level approval.
But no one said anything about draping one over a building, which is exactly what the U.S. consulate general office in Toronto has done.
U.S. President Donald Trump mandated that diplomats must obtain approval from the State Department’s Office of Management to fly a rainbow flag.
According to the Washington Post, requests from embassies in Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia to fly rainbow flags this year were denied.
But the U.S. consulate in Toronto features a large rainbow flag draped down the side of the building for the sixth consecutive year, a fact it proudly showed off on Twitter.
John Manzo is a sociology professor at the University of Calgary. As an immigrant from the U.S., he says he’s happy to see the Pride flag on the building.
“I’m incredibly proud of the U.S. consulate in Toronto for doing this,” he told HuffPost Canada. “We as queer Americans and as queer Canadians need to see that sort of support, especially when we feel like we’ve been abandoned by Trump.”
And people are loving the non-flying, totally compliant move.
Previous policy under Barack Obama’s administration allowed pride flags to be flown outside of government buildings, as long as they were smaller than the U.S. flag. Permission was done on a local level.
However, Trump’s administration brought in stricter regulations in 2016.
The U.S. consulate in Toronto didn’t respond to a request for comment.
