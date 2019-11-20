Prince Andrew To 'Step Back' From Public Royal Duties

Prince Andrew is stepping down from all his public duties effective immediately.

The Duke of York released a statement on Wednesday via Buckingham Palace, in which he wrote that his connection to his former friend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, has hurt the work he has been doing on behalf of the Royal Family.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” the duke wrote, noting that the Queen gave him permission to step away from his public duties.

The full statement was released on the Royal Family’s Twitter page.

A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG. pic.twitter.com/LfMFwMyhcb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 20, 2019

He continued: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged associated with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”

The prince also noted that he would “help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigation, if required.”

More to come.