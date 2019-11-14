Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished Prince Charles a very happy 71st birthday by giving royal fans everywhere a present: a new picture of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the previously unseen black-and-white photo from Archie’s christening.

In the sweet picture, posted Thursday, both Charles and Harry gaze at the little one, who was christened in a private ceremony in July.

“Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” the caption on the photo says, complete with a birthday cake emoji.

Grandchildren were a definite “theme” for Charles’ birthday posts on social media, as William and Kate’s post also featured little Prince Louis, who was born in 2018.

At Christmas this year, the Royal Family will be one grandchild short, as Harry and Meghan will not be attending the usual holiday celebrations at Sandringham.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland.”