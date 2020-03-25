Prince Charles Tests Positive For COVID-19

Prince Charles has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms, the British royal residence Clarence House has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales is 71, which puts him in one of the high-risk categories, according to U.K. government guidance.

Camilla, the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus, PA Media reports. The couple is currently self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” a Clarence House spokesperson said.