Prince Charles Tests Positive For COVID-19

Prince Charles has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms, the British royal residence Clarence House has confirmed.
The Prince of Wales is 71, which puts him in one of the high-risk categories, according to U.K. government guidance.
Camilla, the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus, PA Media reports. The couple is currently self-isolating at home in Scotland.
“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” a Clarence House spokesperson said.
“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the spokesperson continued.
“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.
Clarence House said it was “not possible to ascertain” how Prince Charles contracted the virus “owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”
Earlier this month, he attended an event with Monaco’s ruler, Prince Albert, who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Prince Charles is currently the heir to Queen Elizabeth, which makes him next in line for the British throne. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is next in line after him.
