A recent British Vogue interview with Prince Charles eschews the usual royal suspects, in favour of pointing out an overlooked fact: The Prince of Wales has some hidden gems in his closet, thanks to a love for sustainable fashion.

For their December 2020 issue, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful — who royal watchers may recognize from his work with Meghan on the magazine’s record-breaking September issue last year — sat down with the senior royal for a candid chat about the U.K’s disposable fashion industry, as well as to chat about a capsule collection he’s funding.

When his own sense of style was brought up, the 71-year-old played it humble.

“I thought I was like a stopped clock – I’m right twice every 24 hours,” he told Enninful.

He explained his thought process behind his iconic outfits, much of which comes from a frugal streak: “I happen to be one of those people who’d get shoes – or any item of clothing – repaired if I can, rather than just throw it away.”

The proof is in the photos; take a look at how his put-together style has remained unchanged over the years:

He’s been rocking the suit and tie for decades

Peter Dunne/Daily Express/Getty Images Prince Charles walking on Downing Street, Cambridge, U.K., Oct. 12, 1967.

Some of his looks are trendy now

Hard to compete with Princess Diana, but his outfit choices never clashed with hers. The pouch and kilt on their honeymoon are definitely modern runway-friendly.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Prince Charles on his honeymoon with Princess Diana.

He upcycled a suit for Meghan and Harry’s wedding

This fact was brought up by Enninful, who noted the prince’s wedding attire was from 1984.

JONATHAN BRADY via Getty Images Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles during her wedding ceremony in 2018.

It’s obviously easier for a royal to buy great quality clothes and mend them when necessary, but there’s much to be gleaned from his thrifty habits ― both to reduce environmental damage, as he pointed out in the interview, and to be in vogue when our dated items inevitably come back in style.