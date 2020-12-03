The Duchess of Cambridge Prince George, in an image posted on his seventh birthday.

Prince George reportedly loves pasta. Tiny princes, they’re just like us!

More specifically, his favourite meal is spaghetti carbonara, according to celebrity chef Aldo Zilli.

Zilli knows Prince William through Centrepoint, a charity that works with homeless youth. He told the Daily Mail he’s learned quite a bit about William’s three children George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2.

“Apparently his little boy’s favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I’m waiting for the call to go and cook it for him,” Zilli told the paper.

“If George has my carbonara, he will never have another one, so I need to go and make it, let’s get the ball rolling, send me to the palace to cook!”

Carbonara, while delicious, is a pretty sophisticated choice for a seven-year-old. Some young kids would opt for simple tomato sauce rather than spaghetti tossed with eggs, black pepper, and pancetta or other cured hams. But Prince George, of course, is a pretty fancy child.