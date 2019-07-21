Kensington Palace/Instagram Prince George turns six on July 22, 2019, and Kensington Palace celebrated by releasing pictures taken by his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Happy sixth birthday, Prince George! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s oldest child (and the third person in line to the British throne) seems to be making the transition from adorable toddler to full-fledged boy by leaps and bounds if these new pictures released by Kensington Palace are anything to go by. In the shots, His Royal Highness, who turns six on July 22, is giggling on the ground, and sports a gigantic, “look-how-many-teeth-I’ve-lost” grin. (By our count, two).

Great choice of shirt 😀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Have a brilliant birthday, Prince George! 🎂 — England (@England) July 21, 2019

Perhaps the next set of pictures will show some of his sporting ways in action, like those tennis skills he’s been learning from Roger Federer. But Prince George is definitely growing up, right before our eyes. So the big question remains — is he now old enough to wear pants? Only time will tell.