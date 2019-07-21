Happy sixth birthday, Prince George!
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s oldest child (and the third person in line to the British throne) seems to be making the transition from adorable toddler to full-fledged boy by leaps and bounds if these new pictures released by Kensington Palace are anything to go by.
In the shots, His Royal Highness, who turns six on July 22, is giggling on the ground, and sports a gigantic, “look-how-many-teeth-I’ve-lost” grin. (By our count, two).
The images were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge (his mum, obviously), who was also responsible for pictures of Princess Charlotte for her fourth birthday, and Prince Louis for his first, earlier this year.
The lighthearted shots fall in line with the warmer, more personal glimpses the younger royals have been giving the public into their lives, from the Cambridges’ romp in the garden designed by Kate for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show to Prince Harry and Meghan’s sweet pictures of their newborn son Archie.
Of course, it’s hard not to notice the future king sporting an English football jersey, which the team itself happily commented on when the snaps came out.
Perhaps the next set of pictures will show some of his sporting ways in action, like those tennis skills he’s been learning from Roger Federer.
But Prince George is definitely growing up, right before our eyes. So the big question remains — is he now old enough to wear pants? Only time will tell.
