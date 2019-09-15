Meghan Markle Posts New Pic Of Baby Archie On Prince Harry's 35th Birthday

Prince Harry turned 35 on Sunday, and it’s safe to say he’s had a pretty big year. In the last 12 months he became a father, traveled to several different countries on a royal tour, launched new initiatives, and even — gasp — closed his own car door.

The Instagram account he operates with his wife, Meghan Markle, posted a sweet collage of photos of the prince from throughout his life. The last and most recent photo is a never-before-seen photo of their infant son, Archie Harrison, from his christening in July.

The post also included a personal message from Meghan. “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son,” she wrote. “We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!”