Meghan Markle Posts New Pic Of Baby Archie On Prince Harry's 35th Birthday

Prince Harry turned 35 on Sunday, and it’s safe to say he’s had a pretty big year. In the last 12 months he became a father, traveled to several different countries on a royal tour, launched new initiatives, and even — gasp — closed his own car door.
The Instagram account he operates with his wife, Meghan Markle, posted a sweet collage of photos of the prince from throughout his life. The last and most recent photo is a never-before-seen photo of their infant son, Archie Harrison, from his christening in July.
The post also included a personal message from Meghan. “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son,” she wrote. “We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!”
The royal couple only released a few photos from their son’s christening this summer. Unlike the christenings of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, Archie’s ceremony was private. Meghan and Harry also opted not to make the identities of the son’s godparents public, a move that irked some fans. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams previously told HuffPost Canada that he thought the move was “a public relations mistake.”
Needless to say, many people are eager for more photos of baby Archie.
Harry also received a message from the Instagram account of his brother and sister-in-law, along with a photo of Harry and William laughing together.
Up next for Meghan, Harry, and possibly baby Archie is a visit to Africa. They’re set to arrive in Cape Town, South Africa next Monday, according to People, and Harry will visit Malawi, Angola and Botswana. They’ve talked about traveling “as a family,” but they haven’t said specifically whether or not Archie will be joining them.