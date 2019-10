LIFESTYLE

Prince Harry Reveals Cameras Remind Him Of Princess Diana's Death In Documentary Clip

Every time a camera takes his picture, Prince Harry is transported to the traumatic loss of his mother, Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex revealed this in a teaser clip for the upcoming ITV documentary , “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.” It’s the latest in the Duke’s public statements against tabloid scrutiny. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he wrote a month ago, in a letter announcing the legal action he would take against The Mail for their alleged mistreatment of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.