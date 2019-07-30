Just one week after Prince Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall shared a dance and “chimpanzee greeting” during an event for young conservationists, British Vogue published an enlightening conversation between the two as part of the September issue guest edited by Meghan Markle.

The prince and the primatologist discussed the environment, slowing down climate change, and not having too many children in the article, which is peppered with photos of the two smiling at each other.

“What we need to remind everybody is: These are things that are happening now,” Harry said of climate change and the finite resources that we have left on earth. “We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”