The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are headed on their first official royal tour “as a family” this autumn. The announcement came from their joint Instagram account, and was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The couple will head to South Africa, and Prince Harry will also visit Malawi, Angola and Botswana. It’s not immediately clear if Meghan Markle will accompany him on those visits.

It “will be their first official tour as a family,” the couple wrote on Instagram. That definitely sounds like baby Archie will be joining them, and that’s what several royal commentators believe, although we don’t yet know for sure. HuffPost Canada has reached out to Buckingham Palace for clarification, but has not yet heard back. The British High Commissioner in South Africa is thrilled about the upcoming visit, according to The Mirror. “That’s great news for us, and I predict it’s also good news for the South African economy,” Nigel Casey told reporters. “I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy ... which could restore economic growth all on its own.”

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

There were rumours a few months ago that Harry and Meghan might end up moving to Africa for at least a few years, as a way of “using their soft power abilities" to help the wellbeing of the Commonwealth. The palace didn’t deny the rumours, but said that any future plans are “speculative” and that no decisions had been made. In the last few weeks, Harry has been focusing on some of his work in Africa. He recently made a surprise appearance at a fundraising event for a documentary called “Into the Okavango,” about the ecosystem of the Okavango Delta in Angola.

And just a few days earlier, he spoke at a conference about the importance of clearing landmines. In his speech, he referenced his late mother’s fight against landmines in Angola, and mentioned his own visit to the country with the same charity several decades later. Since their marriage just over a year ago, Harry and Meghan embarked on a quick royal jaunt to Ireland, a more extensive tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, and then a tour of Morocco. We’re crossing our fingers for a tour of Canada, any day now.