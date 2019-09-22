The Sussexes are headed on another royal tour. During their 10 days in southern Africa, they’re getting close to causes that matter to them — namely, women’s rights, environmentalism, and mental health. They’ll also be honouring Princess Diana’s legacy.

It’s been less than a year since their tour of the Pacific, and just four months since the birth of their baby boy.

As they’re sometimes wont to do, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start the tour with a slight deviation from royal tradition — they’re flying in privately, so photographers won’t be documenting their trip until their first engagement in Cape Town.

In other words: no airport photos.

South Africa

Harry and Meghan, along with baby Archie, will start the tour on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa. Their first official engagement will be at a girls’ self-defence class, an activity that serves as a grim reminder of an ongoing epidemic of violence. South Africa is currently in the midst of mass protests related to the country’s high rates of violence against women following the rape and murder of a 19-year-old student.

Many South Africans see Meghan’s visit as a relief, something that will provide both levity and support, given that she’s seen as an advocate for women.

“I think the Duchess of Sussex’ visit is perfectly timed. She’s coming to South Africa at an incredibly turbulent time,” said Lara Rosmarin, who leads a local tech incubator that will be part of the royal visit.

“People are anxious, people are scared, people are worried ... She’s coming at a time when she can instil some hope and some promise and perhaps highlight the struggles of women in South Africa.”