WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a visit to Canada House in London, the day before they announced their intent to step down as full-time royals and split their time between the U.K. and North America.

It’s official, from the Queen herself: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming to Canada.

The Royal Family gathered at Sandringham Estate on Monday, where Harry sat down with his brother Prince William, his father Prince Charles, and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to discuss last week’s bombshell news that the Sussexes want to step down as senior royals and divide their time between the U.K and North America, which we now to mean Canada.

While we’ll never know what exactly went down at the closed-door meeting, the royals clearly reached a consensus.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” Queen Elizabeth said in a statement emailed to media. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the statement continues.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.

These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Harry and Meghan’s big announcement was initially followed by a statement from Buckingham Palace that discussions were still “at an early stage.”

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the palace said last Wednesday, several hours after Meghan and Harry’s Instagram announcement.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that Meghan had returned to Canada, where Archie had reportedly been left with her friend Jessica Mulroney and with a nanny. The couple spent the holidays on the west coast, and were apparently spotted in Victoria and on Vancouver island. They were back in the U.K. last week, where their only official public engagement was a stop at London’s Canada House to thanks Canadians for their hospitality over the last several weeks.

Many questions remain about the couple’s unprecedented decision, including what the “period of transition” might look like, how they’ll manage their goal of being financially independent, and what their new roles will entail.