Meghan And Harry Look Stunning In First Official Portrait Since Stepping Down

It sounds like leaving their roles as senior members of the Royal Family was the right choice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for many reasons — not least of all because Meghan’s hair is amazing now.

We kid, of course. Lustrous hair is nowhere near as important as the couple’s mental health, or their family’s happiness. But looking at a new portrait of the couple, their first since stepping down at the beginning of the year, it’s hard not get distracted by the Duchess of Sussex’s long, shiny, perfectly wavy, dramatic, covetable hair. Just look at it!

The gorgeous black-and-white portrait, by photographer Matt Sayles, is reminiscent of the photos they released to celebrate their engagement. Those were by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski. And while that, too, was undeniably beautiful — and it goes without saying the couple look incredible — nothing can measure up to Meghan’s present-day hair. It just can’t.

The portrait released Friday is for Time Magazine. The couple appeared in the magazine’s televised 100 Most Influential People special in late September, and on Tuesday will host a curated talk produced by the magazine called “Engineering a Better World,” focused on making online communities less toxic. It will feature guests like Reddit co-founder (and Meghan’s friend Serena Williams’ husbad) Alexis Ohanian, activist Rachel Cargle, and the hosts of the podcast “Teenager Therapy,” which they appeared on last week.

Meghan and Harry have adopted the idea of safer online communities as a priority for their nonprofit Archewell. Over the last month, many of their interviews and appearances have included discussions of online abuse. Last month, they talked about the issue in relation to the upcoming U.S. election.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” Prince Harry said. “What we consume, what we are exposed to and what we engage with online has a real effect on all of us.”