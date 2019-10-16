Prince Harry wore his emotions on his sleeve Tuesday night during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the annual WellChild Awards in London.

The royal dad gave a speech at the awards, which pay tribute to sick children as well as their caregivers, and spoke about knowing he and Meghan were secretly pregnant at the same awards last year, prior to making the announcement public.

“Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child,” Harry said as his voice slightly started to break.

“No one else did at the time, but we did. And I remember...” the prince started to say, before he got emotional and stepped away from the mic. As fellow presenter Gaby Roslin reached out to comfort the duke, the crowd began clapping as he collected himself.