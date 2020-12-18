How Harry And Meghan Will Celebrate Christmas With The Royals From Afar

Like so many of us, Prince Harry will not be able to see most of his loved ones in person this Christmas. His plan this year includes using video chat for virtual quality time together with the Royal family, which will include catching up and playing online games. Watch the video above, from Bang Showbiz, to find out more about the Sussex’s Christmas 2020 plans.

According to “The Observer,” tensions between the Sussexes and Prince William and Kate Middleton are easing off. “Prince Harry and Prince William are now in “regular contact,” and the Sussexes already sent over Christmas gifts to the entire Cambridge family,” reported the British media outlet.

Meghan has already sent a gift basket from her little family to Oprah Winfrey too, which included instant oatmeal-milk lattes from Clevr Blends, a women-led wellness startup the Duchess has invested in.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and 19-month-old baby Archie won’t be totally isolated from family, however, this year. The California-based trio will reportedly be getting together with Meghan’s mother and Archie’s grandma, Doria Loyce Ragland.

POOL New / Reuters Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; her mother, Doria Ragland; and Prince Harry at the launch of a charity cookbook, at Kensington Palace in London, September 20, 2018.

Meghan will be head chef at the small family gathering, but Harry and Doria will also pitch in. According to a report in the Daily Star, Meghan is “really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including cooking.”

Perhaps some of his picks ― say this rosé from a small-batch Californian winery or this Napa Valley grenache ― will make it onto the Sussexes’ 2020 holiday menu?