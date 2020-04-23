Prince Louis is two! And he’s sharing his ray of sunshine in this uncertain world for his birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two new sets of portraits in honour of the little prince’s birthday on April 23, and all of them show a happy kid in the prime of his toddlerhood. But one photo in particular is by far the winner. Let’s go on this journey together, shall we?

Here we have young Louis, smartly decked out in an adorable gingham shirt (those rolled-up sleeves!), having clearly gotten into the finger paints, as one does during these times of homeschooling (or is it palaceschooling in this case?):

Well done, Louis! Your choice of a rainbow motif is both timely and inclusive, and we are here for it.

Ack, Louis, you know the golden rule now: Don’t touch your fa —

PHEW. Good job, little man. We still fear for your shirt, though.

Oh, back at it again, are we? How do you get your rainbows so crisp?

And here it is, the photo all parents everywhere can relate to. Brilliant.

“Instagram vs. reality,” said the caption on the Kensington Royal account. “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday!”

The sweet photos were shot by Louis’ mum, the Duchess of Cambridge a.k.a Kate Middleton, earlier in April, according to Kensington Royal.

The rainbow theme Prince Louis chose for his artwork has been widely seen as a symbol of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic, with families in homes in the U.K., the U.S. and Canada adorning their windows with rainbows to cheer up passersby when they walk by.

I really needed a pick me up today. Asked my kids to make rainbows to display on our window. #çavabienaller🌈 pic.twitter.com/85YwOnbTAc — Natasha Chang (@chang_natasha) March 23, 2020

In the U.K. rainbows are a part of a campaign to support National Health Service workers. The royal kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis showed their support in March for NHS frontline workers with a hearty round of applause:

No word yet about what young Louis is up to for his second birthday celebrations, but we appreciate he’s doing his part to show support for front-line workers and keep everyone’s spirits up. A sweet gift to royal watchers around the world, if you will. Happy birthday, little prince!

