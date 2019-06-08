The Royal Family gathered early Saturday morning for the annual tradition of the Trooping the Colour, a celebration that marks the birth of the British sovereign (not the Queen’s actual birthday, just a ceremonial one). It’s a whole thing. There’s a parade, carriages, and obviously, members of the Royal family. There’s also a big moment where the entire family pops onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch planes from the air force fly past.

Happy Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined Her Majesty and members of the @RoyalFamily to watch the @RoyalAirForce fly past #TroopingTheColourpic.twitter.com/WY4Y35ZfQN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 8, 2019

It’s a big photo op moment, and usually, a great time to remind the general population that the royal kids are adorable. This year Prince Louis stole the spotlight.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during Trooping The Colour on June 8, 2019 in London.

The young monarch was really excited about the planes and took the moment to show off his excellent royal wave. Watch: Prince Louis waves to the crowd after Trooping the Colour.

But onlookers also quickly realized that Louis’s outfit looked familiar. It’s because it’s the same one Prince Harry, his uncle, wore to the Trooping the Colour back in 1986 when he was about two years old.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Princess Anne holding Prince Harry after Trooping The Colour in 1986.

This isn’t the first time a royal toddler borrowed outfits from the older generations. In 2015, Prince George made his debut at the Trooping wearing a powder blue outfit that his father, Prince William, wore in 1984. He did it again for his second Trooping, wearing a blue lined shirt his dad had also wore as a toddler.

Zak Hussein - Corbis via Getty Images Prince George at his second Trooping of Colour in 2016.

And all three kids wore the same lace dress for their christening.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, holds a newly christened Prince Louis on June 20, 2018.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.