Prince Philip Leaves The Hospital Just In Time For Christmas

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital after a planned admission over the weekend.

Prince Philip spent four nights in the King Edward VII’s hospital in central London and left at 8:49 a.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

He was admitted on Friday for treatment for a “pre-existing condition.”

The 98-year-old got into a car in a secluded street behind the hospital and was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Philip did not respond to photographers as he was driven away from the private hospital.

Multiple police stood guard around the hospital as well as royal protection officers.

It is thought he will now be travelling to Sandringham to spend Christmas with the Queen.