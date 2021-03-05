Prince Philip Sent Back To Private Hospital After Heart Procedure

LONDON — Britain’s Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been transferred back to a private hospital after successfully undergoing a procedure to treat a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who has been hospitalized for more than two weeks, was moved to a London hospital with a specialized cardiac centre on Monday for treatment for a pre-existing heart issue.

The Palace said he had now returned to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital where he was first admitted for treatment for an unspecified but non-COVID-19 related infection.