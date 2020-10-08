View this post on Instagram

We have just 10 years to repair the planet. By 2030, let’s choose to: • 🐢 Protect and restore nature 💨 Clean our air 🌊 Revive our oceans ♻️ Build a waste-free world 🌍 Fix our climate • Introducing the @EarthshotPrize 🏆 the most prestigious global environment prize in history, the result of two years of work by Prince William and The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Look out for more later today...