The devastating effects of climate change are on everyone’s mind right now, and Prince William is refusing to stand idly by as the world crumbles.
The Duke of Cambridge announced today that the Earthshot Prize will dedicate $65M in award money over 10 years in an effort to solve some of the planet’s most critical ecological issues.
Calling it “the most prestigious environmental global prize,” the duke said in an interview he hopes the prize will “drive a decade of change to repair the planet.”
“The prize is about bringing people together, it’s a team prize and if we can really harness everyone’s ability to come together and tackle the Earth’s biggest environmental problems, then I think the prize is the right way of doing it,” he said.
