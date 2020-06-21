If there’s anyone feeling the love today, it’s Prince William.

As many are celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, the Duke of Cambridge is also marking his 38th birthday.

For the occasion, Kensington Palace released several photos of William with his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis — taken by wife and mom Kate Middleton.

The duke and duchess also posted photos with their own fathers. Middleton took a portrait of William with Prince Charles, and released a sweet throwback of herself with her father, Michael Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow.



The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess. pic.twitter.com/maFAGS4bTe — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 20, 2020

Happy Father’s Day!



On the left, The Duke of Cambridge with Prince of Wales at Sandringham in December 2019, and on the right, Michael Middleton with his daughter Catherine



Photo on the left taken by The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/VN461CZzmi — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2020

Prince Charles posted a vintage snap of himself being carried by his father Prince Phillip in 1951 — along with a shot of himself with his younger brother at a 2004 polo match.

In line with previous family photos they’ve released to the public, the Cambridges used photos taken by the duchess herself.

Prince William recently got candid about fatherhood in a BBC documentary.

“Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,” said William in the interview.

“I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is ― like you say ― your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds. It’s a very different phase of life, and there’s no one there to kind of help you.”