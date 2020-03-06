Bubbly pints, a grassy game of hurling, and green as far as the eye can see: Prince William and Kate Middleton were living their best lives in Ireland, according to their Instagram activity.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were giving us major FOMO while performing their royal duties during the three-day trip. They said goodbye to the country while posed against a stunning view of Ireland’s coastline.

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh, a chairde go léir in Éirinn,” the couple wrote in Irish over Instagram.

Watch the video above to find out what the phrase means and for more carefree photos from the royal visit.