It was truly a family affair.

On Sunday, the Royal Family released new photos of the Cambridges at the duchess’ Back To Nature garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show preview. The garden, which was designed by the former Kate Middleton and two award-winning architects, is “a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature,” according to Prince William and Kate’s official Instagram account.

And the photos of Will, Kate, and their three OG royal babies frolicking in the garden couldn’t be any sweeter, more wholesome or more distracting. Say goodbye to your afternoon!