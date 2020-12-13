Prince William, Kate Middleton Sent Out Their Annual Christmas Card

In so many ways, this year’s Christmas is exceptionally different from other years. But some things are consistent. Take, for instance, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s annual Christmas card.

It hasn’t been released on their official channels yet, but the image has circulated on a variety of social media accounts over the weekend, including in royal correspondent Elizabeth Holmes’ Instagram stories.

In the photo, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids pose on a hay bale in front of a very seasonal stack of firewood. Princess Charlotte, 5, is perched on her mom’s lap. Seven-year-old Prince George, seated by his dad, looks so grown-up, while little Prince Louis, 2, appears to be mid-cackle.

The couple didn’t officially release their Christmas card last year, either, but that one circulated on social media as well.

We got another peek at Kate, Wills and their fast-growing kiddos at a traditional pantomime performance in London on Friday. The show was put on to thank essential workers in the fight against COVID-19.

“You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices,” Prince William told the audience before the show began.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George at a pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre on Friday.

The royals usually celebrate Christmas at Sandringham Castle. But the Queen announced at the beginning of the month that due to the pandemic, she and her husband Prince Philip would stay in Windsor over the holidays.

During their train tour last week, William and Kate told students in Cardiff, Wales that they still weren’t sure how their family would spend the holidays.