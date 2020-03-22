Instagram / Kensington Royal The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted this sweet photo on Instagram in honour of U.K. Mother's Day.

In increasingly scary times, at least we can count on little Prince George to remain adorable.

In the U.K., Mother’s Day occurs several weeks before the one in North America. (Note: Mother’s Day is on May 10 this year. You’re welcome.) On Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted some never-before-seen photos in honour of the holiday.

The photo carousel starts with a photo of William and Kate playing with six-year-old George and his four-year-old sister Princess Charlotte. There’s also a photo of William’s late mother Princess Diana with her sons when they were young; of Kate’s mother Carole looking very chic with excellent bangs when Kate was a newborn; and a very sweet card that the couple’s eldest son, Prince George, made for his mom.

The card is one of those delightful handmade crafts with tissue paper, pipe cleaners and earnest drawings.

Check out the photos:

The couple’s accompanying caption was short but expressive, and referenced the ongoing coronavirus pandemic without directly naming it.

“To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time,” the message read.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also posted a Mother’s Day message, although it did not come with a Baby Archie photo like on North American Mother’s Day last year.

This time, they shared a simple list of endearing names mothers are called:

Earlier this week, William and Kate visited staff at a hospital treating patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111,” William wrote in a rare personal post on Instagram.

He said they were there “to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most.”