Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge smile during Men's Finals Day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2019 in London.

Prince William is continuing to use his platform for greater mental health awareness through a new partnership between England’s Football Association and his charity, Heads Together.

The Duke of Cambridge announced the partnership Tuesday in a post on the Kensington Palace Instagram account.

The collaboration will kick off (literally) at the upcoming Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday, starting a year-long campaign to bring mental health awareness to a larger swath of the public.

“We will use our national game to spread the message that mental health isn’t a sad, difficult topic,” Prince William says in the video clip. “It is just part of everyday life.”